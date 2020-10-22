Wake County man from Mexico failed to disclose child sex crimes during citizenship proceedings, USDOJ says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man was arrested on naturalization fraud charges after failing to disclose he had committed sex crimes with a child during his citizenship proceedings, the United States Department of Justice said Thursday.

Edgar Daniel Cruz-Magallanes was charged in a four-count indictment with naturalization fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison per count, a $250,000 fine per count, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and the revocation of his citizenship, the USDOJ said.

Edgar Magallanes in August 2019 (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The indictment said Cruz-Magallanes “knowingly failed to disclose during his naturalization proceedings that he had committed the crime of indecent liberties with a child.”

He was then naturalized as a citizen, the release said. The USDOJ did not say when the naturalization occurred.

Cruz-Magallanes was a soldier in the U.S. Army when child sex crime charges out of Wake County were levied against him.

In August 2019, he was extradited from Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Raleigh and charged with indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted statutory rape of a child.

The charges stemmed from multiple incidents that authorities said occurred between 2010 and 2012 in Wake County.

In June, he was convicted of three counts of indecent liberties with a child and received a 10-month suspended sentence.

The North Carolina Sex Offender Registry says the victim was 10 years old.

He was released from custody the same day he was convicted, the sex offender registry shows.

Following his release, Cruz-Magallanes moved to a home on Gussett Drive, near Vandora Springs and Old Stage roads in Garner.

Cruz-Magallanes is from Mexico and was residing in Wake County at the time of his arrest, the USDOJ said.

