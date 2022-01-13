Wake County man from Mexico stripped of US citizenship for failing to disclose child sex crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man and former U.S. Army sergeant who failed to disclose during his citizenship process that he had committed sex crimes with a child has been ordered removed from the United States.

Edgar Daniel Cruz-Magallanes was judicially denaturalized as a U.S. citizen after pleading guilty to naturalization fraud charges, according to a statement Thursday from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

U.S District Judge Louise W. Flanagan also sentenced him to one year probation following his guilty plea to making materially false statements under oath regarding his application for naturalization.

Cruz-Magallanes, 31, is a naturalized citizen born in Mexico. He had been charged in a four-count indictment with naturalization fraud and faced up to 25 years in prison per count, a $250,000 fine for each count, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and the revocation of his citizenship, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Court records indicate he answered no in 2015 when he was asked if he was ever involved with forcing or trying to force someone to have any kind of sexual contact or relations.

He had been convicted in 2012 of three counts of indecent liberties with a child and received a 10-month suspended sentence. Federal authorities said the victim was 8 years old.

At the time, he was a soldier in the Army and was extradited from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Raleigh in 2019 to face charges of indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted statutory rape of a child.

Those charges stemmed from multiple incidents that authorities said occurred between 2010-12 in Wake County.

Easley said Cruz-Magallanes was not arrested until after he naturalized and that immigration officials were not aware until after he was approved for naturalization.