RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man accused in a July murder is now facing an additional charge.

On July 31, a double shooting in the 7500 block of Panther Lake Road in Willow Spring left 30-year-old Cody Armstrong dead. A second man was injured and hospitalized.

Lawrence Paul Menegay, 66, of Willow Springs, was charged with killing Armstrong.

The second victim has now been released from the hospital.

After consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office has filed an additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill against Menegay.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.