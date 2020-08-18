Wake County man held on $9.9M bond on child rape charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man is being held on a $9.9 million bond after he was arrested on nearly two dozen child sex crime charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Cesar Augusto Arenas-Perez was, 57, taken into custody by detectives at his home Monday evening.

Arenas-Perez is accused of sexually abusing an underage girl from 2009 to 2012, beginning when the victim was 12 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim came forward last month and spoke with investigators about the abuse – leading to Arena-Perez’s arrest.

Arenas-Perez faces charges of first-degree rape of a child, 15 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, and seven counts of sexual offense with a child; adult offender.

Arenas-Perez received a $9,999,999 bond and is slated to appear before a judge on Wednesday.