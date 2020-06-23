Wake County man incited riot that led to Confederate statues being toppled, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old Wake County man has been arrested and charged in connection with the toppling of two Confederate statues at the Capitol grounds over the weekend, court documents show.

Conrad Paul James was arrested Sunday evening on the Capitol grounds in downtown Raleigh.

Warrants say James pulled away from a State Capitol Police officer during that arrest and attempted to kick the officer, warrants say. James is also accused of damaging the officer’s vehicle.

James was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor injury to personal property in connection with Sunday’s incident.

James Sebastian Storelli (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

James was also charged with felony inciting to riot in relation to the toppling of two Confederate statues at the Capitol grounds on June 19.

Warrants say James, along with James Sebastian Storelli and two others, incited a riot that led to the statues being damaged.

Court documents say the statues were worth $11,000 each.

Storelli, 28, of Raleigh was arrested June 19 amid the protest after officials said he refused to leave the premises. Storelli is accused of running away from officers and trying to keep handcuffs from being placed on him.

Storelli faces a felony assault causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer after he pushed an officer to the ground, injuring the officer’s wrist, warrants say.

The two Confederate monuments were pulled down and dragged through downtown – one being hanged from a utility pole and another left at the steps of the Wake County Justice Center.

James is being held under a $45,000 bond.

On June 5, James was arrested just hours after telling the Raleigh City Council he intended to file a class-action lawsuit against the Raleigh Police Department.

Fuquay-Varina police said James’ charges stem from him not returning a rental car.

The arrest came in the aftermath of the violence and destruction on May 30 and 31 in downtown Raleigh in response to the death of George Floyd.