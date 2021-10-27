Wake County man jailed on $1.5 million bond for sexually assaulting child over ‘several years,’ sheriff’s office says

WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man was jailed on a $1.5 million bond for sexually assaulting a child over the span of “several years,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Leobardo Silverio-Chavez was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said the victim first reported the assaults late last year.

Deputies, after conducting several interviews, arrested Silverio-Chavez, Curry said.

He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are pending.