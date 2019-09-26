Wake County man pulled woman into car by her backpack before raping her, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old Wake County man faces a series of sex assault charges after police said he kidnapped a woman and raped her in Southwest Raleigh, court document show.

Raleigh officers were called to Brigadoon Drive between 2 and 3 a.m., which is just northeast of Avent Ferry Road’s intersection with Gorman Street, in response to a kidnapping call.

Court documents show witnesses told police they saw a man pull a woman into a vehicle by her backpack.

Responding officers located the suspect’s vehicle on Brigadoon Drive. The kidnapping victim was still inside the vehicle when officer’s arrived.

The suspect drove off as officers approached, striking an officer’s vehicle in the process, court documents show.

The suspect drove up Avent Ferry Road towards Western Boulevard but stopped in the 2500 block of Avent Ferry.

The suspect was detained at the scene and taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Mario Lee Meadows, of Wendell was charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, court documents say.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, identified Meadows as her attacker, court documents show. A rape kit was completed.

Meadows is being held under a $1 million bond.

