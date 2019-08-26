Wake County man stole copper wire, sold it to another store, warrants say

Kenneth Brian Baker.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man is charged with stealing hundreds of pounds of copper wire from a Home Depot and re-selling it to a store in Raleigh, according to arrest warrants obtained Monday.

Kenneth Brian Baker, 29, of Holly Springs is charged with obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, and misdemeanor larceny, records show.

An arrest warrant said between June 5 and July 9, Baker stole 543 pounds of bare bright copper wire from a Home Depot in Garner.

He then sold it to Raleigh Metals for $713, the warrant said.

However, according to documents, the copper wire was valued at roughly $2,800.

Baker is also charged with stealing five rolls of 250-foot Romex electrical wire, which was worth about $540.

Don't Miss