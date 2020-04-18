Wake County man talks about losing his mother to COVID-19

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Health Department said three people have died in the county from complications of COVID-19.

There are outbreaks at two long term care facilities – Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Knightdale and Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh.

Ryan Benson said one of the three people to die in Wake County was his mother, Virginia Wilcox, 72.

“It took a toll,” Benson said.

Benson is heartbroken over the loss. He said to most people Virginia Wilcox was better known as Jenny.

“Outgoing, loving, she loved telling jokes. She loved being around people,” he explained.

Wilcox had some health problems and lived at Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare for the last three years. Last Thursday he got the call.

“They were sending my mom up to the hospital because she was running a fever and getting sick to her stomach,” he said.

Benson said she was diagnosed with a staff infection and later tested positive for COVID-19. The anti-biotics didn’t work and her condition kept getting worse.

Since he couldn’t visit, the doctors and nurses at WakeMed set up a Facetime call Tuesday evening.

“It was great to see my mom before the next day,” he said.

Wednesday morning his mother died.

“It was the COVID that had made all the other underlying symptoms worse, harder to control or take care of,” Benson said.

“Whenever there is an outbreak in our congregant care facility that we can go and test all the people there and test staff,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

That is being done, but Cooper admits they still don’t have enough test kits and personal protective equipment.

Benson said his mother’s body will be cremated.

They plan to hold a memorial service a few months, so that his brother in Texas can attend.

