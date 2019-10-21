Wake County man wins $5 million with lottery scratch-off game

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County man is now a lucky Wake County man after winning $5 million on a lottery scratch-off game.

Gabriel Campos of Willow Spring walked into the Circle K on West Williams Street in Apex, purchased the $20 ticket and became the first top prize winner of North Carolina Lottery’s new Fortune scratch-off game.

Campos claimed his top prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the choice of taking the $5 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $250,000, or a lump sum of $3 million. He chose the lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $2,122,506.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now