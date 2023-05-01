RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is looking at a $1.8 billion fiscal year budget, funding everything from schools and affordable housing, to more EMS workers and expanded behavioral health services.

With the new budget plan also comes proposed tax hikes.

The first, a 2.5 percent property tax increase, which, added to the 1 cent property tax increase for school bonds, totals 3.5 percent. For a homeowner with a $300,000 property, property taxes would increase by roughly $98.

Wake County Manager David Ellis started his budget discussion by acknowledging the current economic uncertainty, which includes inflation, bank failures and rising interest rates.

“No one wants to go into a recession, but we have to, in the back of our mind, also watch that and see what occurs,” Ellis said.

Out of the proposed $1.8 billion budget, 57 percent of that would go straight to education.

Pre-K programs would get $5 million, Wake Tech would receive $32.5 million and the Wake County Public School System would get $634 million.

“It’s more than I thought, but not enough based on the superintendent and Board of Education’s budget proposal,” said Christina Spears, Wake County president for the NC Association of Educators.

Wake County school’s superintendent Catty Moore has asked for around $650 million from the county, with teacher and staff pay raises a priority.

Community safety is also a top priority in Wake County manager Ellis’ newly-proposed budget.

The sheriff’s office reported more than 200 vacancies six months ago that it is still struggling to fill.

So in the budget, Ellis proposes more than $50,000 starting salaries for both deputies and detention officers.

He also wants to add five more school resource officers to the current 24 at middle schools and East Wake High School; as well as fund a brand new investigator to look into school-specific crimes.

“This is one of the sheriff’s priorities,” Ellis said. “Have SROs in the schools, build these relationships with students and their families, and hopefully mitigate some of the things that we keep hearing about on the news.”

As a part of public safety funding, the county is also proposing a fire tax increase in unincorporated areas to help fund more 911 calls involving fire services, funding 20 more EMS positions and new ambulances.

County Manager Ellis also calls for increased behavioral health funding. WakeBrook Behavioral Health and Crisis response facility would get a 39 percent increase in funds to pay for more inpatient treatment, detox and 24/7 crisis stabilization.

The proposed budget also adds 15 new positions to Wake County’s Child Welfare Program to help recruit foster families and serve more children.

Budget public hearings include:

People can read more about the proposed Wake County budget and give their feedback online here.