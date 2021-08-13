Wake County mayors meeting Friday morning to discuss countywide mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County mayors will meet on Friday morning to discuss a potential countywide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge in the county and across the state, Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones confirmed to CBS 17.

The mayors of the county’s cities and towns will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss the mask mandate.

The meeting comes as many counties in central North Carolina have already implemented their own mask mandates. Gov. Roy Cooper has not ordered a statewide mask mandate at this time.

Wake County is already requiring face masks in all government buildings, but a new mask mandate could mean people will need to wear masks when indoors anywhere in the county, regardless of vaccination status.

The cities of Raleigh and Fayetteville, along with the towns of Garner and Wake Forest, are also requiring staff and visitors to wear masks in city buildings.

Those mandates took effect last week and were in addition to ones already enacted the previous week inside all county buildings in Cumberland and Durham counties.

Earlier this week, Durham and Orange counties announced new indoor mask mandates. In Orange County, businesses could be shut down for not complying with the mandate.

The exact details of Wake County’s possible mask requirement have not been released at this time.

