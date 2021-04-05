Wake County middle, high school students head back to the classroom this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students across the Triangle will head back to in-person learning this week.

Spring break is over for some students in Wake County and this week kicks off the final stretch of the school year, which ends in June.

In Wake County, all grades are returning under Plan A (daily in-person instruction), if that’s what the student’s family chose.

Elementary students have already been back in the classroom, but now middle and high school students will head back starting this week.

Modified calendar and early college students will return Monday, traditional calendar students return to the class on Thursday and year-round students will return on April 14.

Any students requesting a change from their current routine will be accommodated by April 19.

School officials said those who are returning in-person will have to follow safety guidelines including wearing a mask, temperature checks and health screenings.