Wake County middle, high school students to return to classrooms full time starting in April

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Middle and high school students in Wake County will return to classrooms on a full-time basis beginning in April after a school board vote Monday evening.

The board’s vote was 6-3. Monika Johnson-Hostler, Heather Scott, and Dr. Jim Martin were the three who opposed transitioning to Plan A, which calls for all in-person instruction and minimal social distancing.

Students on a traditional schedule will return to classrooms full time on April 8. Those on modified calendar or early-college students will do so on April 5. Year-round students will be back April 14.