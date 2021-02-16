Wake County middle school principal begins welcoming students back to school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Principal Elizabeth MacWilliams spent Tuesday welcoming students back to Carroll Magnet Middle School.

It’s the day before in-person classes resume and she wants everyone to see just what returning will look like during a pandemic and how to stay safe.

“This is just an exciting opportunity for all of us to be in the same space at the same time,” said MacWilliams.

Students and parents say they are comfortable with the safety protocols that are in place.

Italia Kelley is a student and said, “we always have to stay six-feet apart and we have to have our masks over our nose at all times.”

Waiting for her daughter in the carn Amber Carlos said, “it seems like a smooth process to me and I’m very excited about them getting back.”

Students will remain in the classroom most of the day.

During lunch, they will stay masked until everyone gets their lunch, all six-feet apart and facing the same direction.

They have 15 minutes to eat and then re-mask.

When it comes to vaccinating staff against COVID-19, MacWilliams said they are waiting on direction from district leaders.

But she supports the thought of the vaccine coming to them to alleviate staffing shortages while they get vaccinated off-site.

“I think that’s a challenge and I think that’s something that teachers and principles are having to work through, at this point we are covering for each other because we have so many people who need to be vaccinated,” MacWilliams said. “If we were able to be vaccinated on campus, it would afford teachers the ability to maintain professionalism, be able to be here for kids, while making sure their wellness and safety was a priority.”

That way students like Kayla Ross will get just what she’s hoping for when she returns to class.

“Being able to have interaction with my friends and other students and being able to get more understanding of what we’re doing” said Kayla.

MacWilliams doesn’t want empty classrooms to return but COVID-19 seems to have a mind of its own.

“We’re anticipating now that anything could happen at any time and really it’s made us much more prepared for any crisis situation and so of course we are very optimistic that students will remain on campus. We of course are always planning for the unexpected,” she said.

Out of 100 faculty and staff, 10 have been approved to work from home.

MacWilliams said all have underlying health conditions or live with someone who does. MacWilliams also thinks at this point there are enough substitutes to cover if needed.