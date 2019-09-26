Wake County mom charged after viral video shows baby left in unattended vehicle at Clayton junkyard

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged a mom they say is responsible for leaving her baby unattended in a vehicle outside of a Clayon junkyard.

Deputies say Jennifer Shipman, 35, is charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

A Garner man found the baby as he was out running errands. A video he took during the ordeal at LKQ Junkyard went viral on social media.

Deputies say they first learned of the incident after receiving the video from a concerned citizen, via the sheriff office’s Facebook page.

Shipman was booked into the Wake County Detention Center, with a $2,000 bond.

