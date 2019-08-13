Wake County mom worried after daughter given wrong ride after school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mom wants to know why her four-year-old daughter ended up in the wrong ride home from school last week.

Shelia Duncan says she was waiting for her daughter Liliana to come from school Friday when she got an unusual phone call.

“It was the principal from Lake Myra Elementary School and she said that Liliana was placed on the wrong cab,” said Duncan.

Duncan says Liliana is non-verbal and goes to school at Lake Myra for speech therapy. She gets special transportation to and from school every day.

The four-year-old wears a tag on her backpack to let staff know which ride home is hers.

“The thing that gets me most is that she couldn’t express herself if she wanted to. The staff are supposed to be there for the children. All she had to do was check the tag on the backpack,” said Duncan.

Duncan says she raced over to the school, and waited for Liliana to be dropped back off. While the principal apologized, Duncan says she still has more questions and worries it could happen again.

“The principal said the staff member didn’t know her, but if she was doing her job correctly she wouldn’t have had to know her,” Duncan said.

A Wake County Public School spokesperson says procedure was not followed because staff did not check Liliana’s tag before placing her in the cab.

WCPSS says the error was realized within five to six minutes because the cab Liliana was supposed to be in was next in line, and the driver asked where the four-year-old was.

The school district says mom Shelia Duncan was called first, and then the other driver and that it took 15 minutes for the cab to return to the school.

A spokesperson says all staff would be trained, and made aware to check the children’s tags.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now