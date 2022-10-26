RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders are finally moving forward with its multi-million dollar fund that will help keep homes affordable.

Wake County leaders are partnering with the Self-Help Ventures Fund and a number of banks on the county’s affordable housing preservation fund. The $61 million fund will save existing affordable homes by allowing the county to help landlords and property owners maintain homes without drastically raising the rent or even buying properties before they go on the market. The commissioners say they’ll be able to preserve more than 3,700 apartments and other rental properties over the next 15 years.

Commissioner Vickie Adamson is the county’s affordable housing chair and says keeping homes affordable is a vital part of our economy.

“It’s schoolteachers, it’s daycare workers and we need these folks in our community to support our economy,” Adamson said.

It’s been more than a year since the county announced the fund’s creation. Since then, commissioners say there’s been a lot of legal issues to work through, especially with private money from banks being involved.

“It’s not just like giving 10 dollars to the Salvation Army and next week, there’s groceries going out. It’s very complicated,” Adamson said.

County leaders tell CBS 17 they plan to host a forum in the next couple of months for landlords and owners who are interested in learning more.