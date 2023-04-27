GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Civic Literacy and African American Studies teacher at Garner Magnet High has been named the 2023 Wake County Public School System Teacher of the Year, the county announced Thursday night.

Terry Hennings has been a teacher for 25 years, and in 2023, everything he has done for more than two decades was honored.

“My relationship with my students is the foundation upon which everything else rests. From the moment a student enters my classroom, the goal is for them to feel welcome, safe and at ease,”​​​​​​​Hennings said Thursday.

Hennings chose teaching as a second career after spending 25 years in the United States Air Force. He has been Garner Magnet High’s Civic Literacy and African American Studies teacher for grades 9-12 since July 2017.

As Wake County’s Teacher of the Year, Hennings will participate in the Go Global NC international study program in South Korea next summer.

Hennings also serves on the school system’s Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council, Garner High’s Black Student Union Club advisor, the school’s Equity Team and as a Civic Literacy Professional Learning Community Leader.