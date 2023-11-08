RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is in desperate need of sponsors for their Holiday Cheer program.

The program connects families in need with community sponsors for the holidays. The sponsors can buy gifts or provide meals for the holiday season.

The project coordinator said they have about 500 people that still need a sponsor.

“We have a large hidden population of folks who are experiencing homelessness right now. We have individuals who are living in habitats not meant for human living whether that be in long term hotels or cars, those are the folks who go hidden,” said Aryn Banks, seasonal projects coordinator. “They strive very hard to go unnoticed and they’re the ones who need the help the most this time of year.”

Click here to become a sponsor.