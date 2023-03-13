RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders report less-than-anticipated numbers of complaints one year into the area’s non-discrimination ordinance and partnership with Campbell Law School.

Wake County’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Danya Perry, said 24 people filed complaints for discrimination, however, only five of those qualified under the current ordinance to be transferred to Campbell Law.

“It’s not a lot, but they are still there,” Perry said. “Not necessarily about the numbers that we receive, but more about the prevention, so ultimately, stating that our community does not promote exclusivity.”

The ordinance, which started in February 2022, protects against discrimination by “sexual orientation, gender expression, race and ethnicity, natural hairstyles, pregnancy, marital or familiar status, veteran or military status, age, religion, and also ability.”

But the complaints must be in places open to the public such as hotels, stores and restaurants.

“It does not have any jurisdiction within private matters, spouse to spouse, neighbor to neighbor,” Perry said. “Nor does it apply to any religious organizations or bathrooms.”

The partnership providing mediation or resolution at Campbell Law School costs Wake County $30,000 a year, with Raleigh reimbursing half of that bill.

Moving forward, Perry said the county needs to boost its education about the program, including what’s protected and what’s not.

“While numbers are low, the question becomes is it because we need to increase the visibility in the awareness and also educate the community on the scope and the breath of the NDO which is something we are going to improve,” Perry said.

Wake County’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance complaint form can be found online here.

Complaints must be made within 90 days of the alleged discrimination.