Wake County offering all three COVID-19 boosters to those eligible beginning Monday

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health announced Saturday that it will begin offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible as early as Monday.

Now that the Food and Drug Administration, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have approved, and recommended, a booster shot for certain populations and societal groups, Wake County will begin providing them.

Wake County Public Health said it wanted to provide continued protection to people 65 years old and over, as well as people 18 and up who live in high-risk settings or have underlying medical conditions.

It said if one has been fully vaccinated with the first two COVID-19 doses at least six months ago, said person is now eligible for the booster.

“As we enter the cooler months, we are pleased to offer residents the opportunity to receive booster doses of all brands to better protect themselves and the community from infection,” Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria said.

Wake County Public Health also confirmed that no matter what dose of COVID-19 vaccine one received for his or her first two doses does not have to be the same one he/she receive for the booster.

“Individuals will be able to receive any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster shot,” a release said. “Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different brand of booster.”

Those wanting a booster can go to any provider currently carrying the COVID-19 vaccine.