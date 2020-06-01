Wake County offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents on Monday morning.

The testing is free and is for now being offered at one site.

From June 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the county will be offering free drive-thru testing in the Wake County Commons building parking lot, which is located at 4011 Carya Drive in Raleigh.

The county said they will be adding more locations in the future.

To sign up for a test, click here.

