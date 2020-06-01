RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents on Monday morning.
The testing is free and is for now being offered at one site.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
From June 1-4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the county will be offering free drive-thru testing in the Wake County Commons building parking lot, which is located at 4011 Carya Drive in Raleigh.
The county said they will be adding more locations in the future.
To sign up for a test, click here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- LGBT Center of Raleigh offers help to those protesting downtown
- US heads into a new week shaken by violence and pandemic
- Semi driver charged after driving tanker truck through crowd of Minneapolis protesters
- Wake County offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for at-risk residents
- George Floyd’s children denounce violence following protests across the country
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now