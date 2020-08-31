Wake County offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on NC State’s campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has added more free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events, this time at North Carolina State University.

Beginning Monday, drive-thru testing will be available through Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, located at 1101 Gorman St. in Raleigh.

Although located on campus, the site will be open to anyone who needs a free COVID-19 test.

“As we continue to see the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise at local universities, it’s more important than ever to provide a safe, convenient way for people to get tested,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald in a press release. “We continue to encourage testing for persons in at-risk groups. Among our college students, this includes those who attended gatherings where social distance was not possible or masks were not worn.”

Appointments can be made online in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 400 testing slots available.

The service is free, but sign-up is required.

To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot.

They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.

According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:

Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell

Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19

Are healthcare workers or first responders

Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters

Are 65 years old or older

Have underlying health conditions

Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population

Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult

