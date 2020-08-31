Wake County offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on NC State’s campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has added more free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events, this time at North Carolina State University.
Beginning Monday, drive-thru testing will be available through Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the McKimmon Conference and Training Center, located at 1101 Gorman St. in Raleigh.
Although located on campus, the site will be open to anyone who needs a free COVID-19 test.
“As we continue to see the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise at local universities, it’s more important than ever to provide a safe, convenient way for people to get tested,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald in a press release. “We continue to encourage testing for persons in at-risk groups. Among our college students, this includes those who attended gatherings where social distance was not possible or masks were not worn.”
Appointments can be made online in half-hour intervals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 400 testing slots available.
The service is free, but sign-up is required.
To sign up, people must first visit the county testing website and select a date and time slot.
They must then complete a registration form. The completed form must be printed or saved in an email for access at the testing site.
According to the release, tests are reserved for those who:
- Have COVID-like symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and loss of smell
- Have been in close contact with a known positive case of COVID-19
- Are healthcare workers or first responders
- Work in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, correctional facilities or homeless shelters
- Are 65 years old or older
- Have underlying health conditions
- Are a member of a vulnerable or historically marginalized population
- Are a frontline worker in a setting where social distancing is difficult
