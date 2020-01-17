Wake County offering free water testing for some renters, homeowners with private wells

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is offering free water testing for low-income homeowners and renters who get their water from a private well.

Families who qualify can have incomes up to 2.5-times the federal poverty level.

“Ordinarily, these well water tests would cost hundreds of dollars to purchase,” Groundwater Protection and Wells Manager Evan Kane said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for families to make sure there’s nothing amiss with the water they use every day for drinking, bathing, cooking and more.”

Last summer, Wake County kicked off an educational outreach campaign to inform residents in the eastern half of the county about unsafe levels of uranium, radon and radium found in privately-owned well water.

The elements, which naturally occur in the underground rock, may cause significant health problems.

Outreach began with a notification mailed to more than 19,000 private well owners and users, and the effort has continued through regular community meetings that provide face-to-face consultations with county groundwater experts.

If you would like to apply for financial help, residents will need to complete a request for testing and an affidavit attesting verifying their eligibility under the income requirements.

Affidavits must be notarized by a registered Notary.

To make the application process quick and easy, residents may stop by one of Wake County’s regional centers weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

The County created a website and a phone number, 919-893-WELL, which provides residents with the information they need to make decisions regarding their well water.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now