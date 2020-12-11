Wake County offers additional COVID-19 testing this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -Wake County officials are adding a temporary testing site this weekend at Davie Street Presbyterian Church.

The county is partnering with the church to provide free drive-thru testing Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last weekend, more than 1270 people came out to be tested over a Saturday and Sunday at a similar church location in southeast Raleigh and we hope people will enjoy the same convenience at Davie Street,” said Dr. Nicole Mushonga, associate medical director and Epidemiology Program director for Wake County. “Partnering with these churches has allowed people who need a COVID-19 test to get one quickly and safely.”

The free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus. Officials say you do not need to sign up for a time slot for the Davie Street location. However, they suggest you fill out a quick online registration by visiting wakegov.com/testing. Filling the form out in advance allows you to be ready to go when you arrive.

Officials also say bring some form of ID for each person being tested, including children. You do not have to bring a photo ID or a government-issued ID. It can be a utility bill, a piece of mail with your name and address on it, or a child’s school record. You have the option to bring the ID or show the information up on your mobile phone at the testing site.

Wake County continues to offer other testing sites. For more information on COVID-19 or testing sites click here.