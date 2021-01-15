Wake County offices in Raleigh to close as security precaution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County offices located in downtown Raleigh will close in response to potential security issues tied to the inauguration.

The offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Wake County officials confirm.

Offices were already closed on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

County Manager David Ellis sent a note to county employees said the move was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

“I’m closing all county offices near the State Capital (sic) in downtown Raleigh to the public and our non-public safety employees,” Ellis wrote.

Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper mobilized about 550 National Guard personnel on Wednesday. Approximately 350 will help in Raleigh while the rest will go to Washington to assist with the inaugural events.

An FBI bulletin earlier this week warned of armed protests in all 50 state capitols as well as Washington in the days ahead. Following the attack at the U.S. Capitol, Cooper said dozens of states are sending personnel to the nation’s capital.

Wake County made a similar move in May as protests gripped the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.