Wake County officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh nursing facility

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials have confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at the Hillcrest Raleigh at Crabtree Valley located on Blue Ridge Road.

Officials are not releasing any additional information about the residents or employees at this facility. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

Under NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen’s order, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days.

This includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

In addition, the county recommends that these facilities should follow the NCDHHS guidelines, which include:

Ensuring staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times

Restricting employees from working at other locations;

Practicing social distancing when possible; and

Frequently cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.

Wake County health officials makes it easy for residents to stay update with the latest COVID-19 information by their website.