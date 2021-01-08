Wake County officials confirm first COVID-19 outbreak at Cary assisted living facility

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 outbreak at Brookdale Cary assisted living facility.

This is the first confirmed outbreak at this location. Wake County health officials are not releasing any information about residents or employees within the facility. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

Under NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen’s order, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days. This includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

In addition, the county recommends that these facilities should follow the NCDHHS guidelines, which include:

Ensuring staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times;

Restricting employees from working at other locations;

Practicing social distancing when possible; and

Frequently cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.

Wake County officials have a COVID-19 webpage, which provides the latest information about COVID-19.