Wake County officials confirm second COVID-19 outbreak at Cary assisted living facility

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County health officials have confirmed a second COVID-19 outbreak at the Waltonwood Assisted Living in Cary.

This is the second outbreak confirmed at this location. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

Under NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen’s order, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days. This includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

In addition, the county recommends that these facilities should follow the NCDHHS guidelines, which include:

Ensuring staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times;

Restricting employees from working at other locations;

Practicing social distancing when possible; and

Frequently cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.

Wake County officials have a COVID-19 webpage, which provides the latest information about COVID-19.