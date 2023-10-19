RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The polls opened Thursday for statewide early voting for the November municipal elections.

As voters cast their ballots for several city and town races, Wake County officials told CBS 17 polling places are fully staffed with more than 60 people working during early voting and more than 700 workers for Election Day.

Wake County Board of Elections director Olivia McCall said they’ve done a lot of outreach to get positions filled but she believes more people are wanting to help elections move efficiently.

“I think a lot of people are interested in elections,” McCall said. “They want to see how it works, they want to be able to give out the right information and spread the word that ‘this is what you need to vote, these are the laws that are in place.”

Early voting continues through Nov. 4 at four sites across Wake County and Election Day is Nov. 7. Remember that you’ll now be required to present a photo ID in order to vote.