RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is working to address growth in its Southeast.

Thursday, officials released the first draft of their Lower Neuse Area Plan.

Douglas Blackley is one of dozens who attended Thursday’s meeting with a goal of seeing what the growth is all about.

“There’s a tremendous amount of growth and people have to have a place to live,” said Blackley.

The plan addresses growth and development in areas like Garner, Wendell, Knightdale and parts of Johnston County.

The area is over 20,000 acres and also includes the southern loop of NC 540, a critical road project expected to transform the Triangle.

Before they start the planning process, Tim Gardiner with the county says they want to get feedback from neighbors on concerns like road construction, retail, housing and preservation.

“What we want to do is make sure that we’re understanding that there’s going to be that demand, how that should look, what types of things should be there so they’re not just places where the only thing you have is that mobility, you also have access to the retail and what not,” said Gardiner.

Johnathan Hall lives in the area.

He says he welcomes the growth as long as it’s done right.

“Our neighborhood is fairly new and with all this development we’re just hoping to see what’s coming out in our area and see what’s coming out as far as commercial development goes. Also, to see if the county would be receptive to addressing some of the concerns we’ve got with wastewater treatment,” said Hall.

You still have time to look at the draft plan and give your feedback.

They’re hoping to present the draft plan to the Wake County Planning Board in February.