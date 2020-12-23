Wake County officials encourage people to recycle their Christmas trees as mulch for county trails

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County officials are encouraging people to recycle their Christmas trees so they may be used for mulch for Wake County park trails.

The Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program allows Wake County residents to chip in to beautifying trails around the county.

All people need to do is drop off their trees at one of the county’s designated waste and recycling convenience centers or county parks. It is open from Dec. 24 through Jan. 24. The dropoff is contactless.

Drop-off sites are:

10505 Old Stage Rd., Garner

6120 Old Smithfield Rd., Apex

3600 Yates Mill Rd., Raleigh

5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

“Happy Trails turns your old Christmas tree into a gift that keeps on giving for our parks. Our trails start each new year with a fresh coat of mulch thanks to this program, which is a real win-win for residents and our parks,” said Chris Snow, director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space. “Last year, we recycled a record 6,645 trees, which created more than 114 tons of mulch for our trails.”