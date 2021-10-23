Wake County officials report I-40 road rage shootout between people in 2 cars near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A shootout took place between people in two different cars during a road rage incident in Wake County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Interstate 40 east between U.S. 70 in Garner, and the U.S. 70 Bypass, according to a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

The cars involved were a newer model dark gray Chevrolet Impala and a tan Mitsubishi car with tinted windows, Curry said.

Both cars were driven by men, according to the news release. The incident happened near the Wake-Johnston county line. Curry did not say how many gunshots were fired.

Anyone who may remember seeing either of the cars or witnessed the incident are asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.