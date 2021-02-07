Wake County officials seek help finding missing pregnant woman

Brittany Samone Smith in photos from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County authorities are asking for help finding a missing pregnant woman.

Brittany Samone Smith, 28, was reported missing on Thursday, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, who is “noticeably pregnant,” was last seen in the 200 block of Fox Run Drive in Wendell, the release said. She was also possibly spotted in the 7000 block of Hodge Road.

Officials released two photos of Smith, who is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with Smith’s location should call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.