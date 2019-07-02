Wake County officials warn of free water testing scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County issued a warning Tuesday about scams offering free water testing. This comes a week after the county had to notify roughly 19,000 residents about possibly contaminated wells.

Officials said they’ve received calls that someone was distributing flyers and test tubes offering free water testing. However, they said it didn’t come from Wake County. Also, based on the size of the test tubes, they said there’s no way the test tubes can even be used to test for contaminants found recently in eastern Wake County.

“It’s hard for me to say what their intention is. It could be kind of a prank, too, because it’s really difficult to get a sample that’s worthwhile in a small bottle like that,” said Wake County water quality director Michael Orbon.

Residents are asked to only pay for testing from state-certified labs listed by the state. Testing kits have been in high demand since the notices about possible well contamination. The lab the county is working with ran out of kits a day after the announcement.

