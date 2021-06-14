Wake County on track to have 70% vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County is currently seeing, on average, about 40 to 80 COVID-19 cases reported a day.

One recent method the county is using to tackle the virus is implementing regional centers where you can take a COVID-19 test on one end of the facility and get a vaccine on the other.

“This feels like the strategy we wanted to get to all along,” said Ross Yeager, director of Wake County Northern Regional Center.

On Monday, county leaders told commissioners Wake County is on track to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of everyone vaccinated by July 4th.

Part of achieving that is bringing vaccines to where people are.

“Walk-ins, that has been great. I think the less barriers and less red tape we put up the easier it is for folks to come on in,” said Yeager.

Officials told commissioners they didn’t see much of a response offering vaccinations at parks.

They had more success canvassing and door-knocking in neighborhoods.

The county’s cutting ties with contractors at the end of the month for its COVID response and using county staff and state partners only.

This, along with other moves, will lead their spending to go from an initial $14 million a month to $5.6 million a month.

Officials said vaccines, contact tracing, and testing efforts must remain in place with a public health response, especially as the community keeps opening.

“We’ve been busy, I mean a lot of summer camps are opening up, people are traveling, and they need this testing to travel,” said Ernie Lopez, Radeas lab technician.

The Northern Regional Site where Lopez work is currently giving 200 to 300 tests a day.

“Testing’s not going away anytime soon, but it’s a good thing. We want to keep everybody safe. We want to keep the numbers down. If we have to stay here all year around, we’ll do it,” said Lopez.

County officials also told commissioners on Monday they are preparing for the possibilities of a vaccine booster, more COVID-19 variants emerging, or the potential of another surge.