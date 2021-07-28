Wake County opening cooling stations as temps will reach mid-90s, heat index to top 105

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures in the Triangle are expected to be in the mid-90s with a heat index in the triple digits for the rest of the workweek – and Wake County is hoping to provide some relief from the heat.

Wake County is opening multiple cooling stations around the county to help folks who have no way to escape the heat.

Four of the cooling stations will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wake County Public Libraries will be able to provide relief from the scorching temperatures along with the four following locations:

Wake County Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Libraries operate on varying schedules so the opening and closing times will be different depending on which library residents go to.

County leaders said they’re providing these cooling stations because community health and safety are top priorities.

The best ways to stay safe in the heat are to drink plenty of water, stay indoors, avoid strenuous work in the hottest part of the day and limit sun exposure if you can.