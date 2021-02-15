Wake County opens 3 new COVID-19 testing sites Monday, more to open in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is planning on opening more COVID-19 testing sites over the next few weeks.

CBS 17 asked health officials how they’ll determine where to open those new locations and they said they’ll look at a few factors, including positivity rates and which areas don’t have easy access to testing.

“We understand that there are areas with highly marginalized populations that need more penetration and our plan is to provide that for everybody,” said Wake County mass testing coordinator Eugene Chalwe.

The county opened three new testing locations on Monday and will open another one in Garner this week.

Here is the list of locations:

Anderson Point Park in Raleigh: Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Feb. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Halifax Community Park in Raleigh: Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Feb. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Park in Fuquay-Varina: Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Feb. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aversboro Baptist Church in Garner: Feb. 18-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.