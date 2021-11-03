Wake County opens appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health is now accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Those wanting an appointment can do so at WakeGov.com/kids.

The first appointments begin on Nov. 8 and can be made at all five of the county’s clinics.

“Wake County stands ready for this next phase in our fight against COVID-19,” said Matt Calabria, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We know thousands of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated, and with yesterday’s decision, we’re making sure everyone has easy access to appointments.”

The FDA gave final approval for the pediatric shots late Tuesday.

Wake County said the public health department ordered thousands of pediatric doses and thousands more are going to local pharmacies, hospital systems and pediatrician offices.

The shot will go into the arm of children 5-11 years of age but Wake County said the leg can be used as well.

Guardians will immediately be prompted to select a second dose appointment time once they arrive to get their child’s first shot.

Wake County said there are approximately 102,000 children ages 5-11 in the county.