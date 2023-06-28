RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – The Poe Center for health education in Raleigh held its second free meal event of the summer on Wednesday afternoon. The center’s working with Wake County to organize the federally funded Summer Meals program.

The program offers families a free lunch alternative during the summer when the typical school free and reduced lunch programs are unavailable.

Field trip groups and local families all came through the meal tent Wednesday afternoon, where they also found fun activities to teach about food health. The summer meals site at the Poe Center is one of the handful of open sites, which allow anyone from the community to pick up food.

Tanae Moore was looking for something fun to do with her young daughters for the day, when she saw a Facebook ad for the event. Now, she says she’ll be returning every Wednesday.

“It’s very amazing to have a place where the kids can come, especially in the summertime, to have a good meal and to play and the other kids and stuff in the area,” Moore said.

Along with the handful of open sites, there are also nearly 200 Summer Meal locations scattered across Wake County that offer meals to enrolled residents who meet the income requirements. This service provides a crucial meal option over the Summer for Wake County children, with nearly one in five experiencing food insecurity.

Paula De Luca, senior director at Child Nutrition Services in Wake County, is one of many people involved in coordinating Summer Meals with local groups.

“We partner with organizations to bring the meals to them so they can serve them within the enrolled programs that they have. But many of them do set up what they call an open site, which is super great because they open their doors, but they set up a space for children to come in,” De Luca said.

The summer meal services for Wake County run through August 4, but individual site times and dates may vary.

Families can learn more about food sites on the Wake County website or by texting “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304.