Wake County out of N-95 masks on first day of distribution at multiple sites

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health began handing out N-95 masks today at multiple locations after new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention came out. However, on the first day, various locations have already run out of supplies.

According to a tweet from Wake County’s official site, @WakeGOV, the public health sites off of Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh and the Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina were already out of N-95 masks before noon on Thursday.

At this time those are the only two locations known to be out of masks.

Health experts are suggesting people switch to the N-95 because it gives them more protection against the omicron variant than the cloth mask, the CDC recently said.