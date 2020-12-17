Wake County parent faces charges after teen son shoots self in foot, police say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
knightdale police possible baby death_1523539780917.JPG.jpg

CBS 17 file photo of Knightdale police SUV

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County parent will face charges after a 15-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the foot Wednesday afternoon, a news release said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Delta River Way in Knightdale. The teen told police he was home alone when he found the firearm.

“At some point, the gun discharged, and the teen was struck in the foot,” the news release from town spokesperson Jonas Silver said.

The teen was taken to WakeMed. He is expected to recover, the release said.

Knightdale police are investigating the incident. It will be referred to Wake County Child Protective Services for review, the release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories