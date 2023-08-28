RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several students and parents said the first day of school came with a mix of excitement and first-day jitters.

“We’re super excited, ready for third grade, we’re ready for a good year,” said Raquel Bomar, who waited in a line of cars to pick up her child from Knightdale Elementary School.

On a big day like this one, Bomar said it’s tradition to pick her son up after the first day. However, the Knightdale mother said they rely on the busses during the remainder of the school year to bring her son home safely.

Bomar said, “I know some of my kid’s friends, their parents are carpooling just because of the bus driver situation.” With the possibility of busses running late, she added, “It’s a concern because, of course, work… having to change our work schedule, making sure they get to school on time, and waiting on the bus driver can be a hard time, as well.”

According to the school district’s website, bus route updates showed several schools with buses running behind schedule. Schools like Middle Creek High School, East Millbrook Middle School and Poe Elementary experienced busses arriving 35 minutes late. Salem and Wendell Middle Schools noted 40-minute delays due to mechanical issues. South Garner High School also updated parents of some students arriving up to an hour behind schedule.

During an early morning interview on Monday, Wake County Interim Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges told CBS17 News, “We have 560 dedicated bus drivers that are in charge of getting our students to and from schools safely. We applaud them, and they’re in a position now where they have to drive multiple routes.”

School administrators said they planned around potential delays and anticipated some students to arrive anywhere between 10 minutes to more than a half hour after school starts. It’s a challenge the school district and others have faced with bus driver shortages. District staff said WCPSS currently has about 300 bus driver vacancies.

Dr. Bridges said the school district is working to higher more drivers, which could improve wait times.

District staff told CBS17 News that the first day was completed without any major incidents and noted that it’s not unusual for buses to run slightly off schedule during the first couple weeks of school. As new bus riders become more familiar with boarding, staff believe the timing of bus stops will also improve.

Ronia Hyman who also picked up her child in first grade from Knightdale Elementary School said most parents want reliable transportation. She said, “Last year we received a lot of text messages just about the bus being late or last-minute changes about having to pick up your kid.” Hyman added, “You want your kid to get home safe, you want them to get on on time, and if you’re working a job where you can’t get off or if you don’t have any support, you have to wonder how you’re going to get your child… that could bring a lot of emotions and trouble at home.”

District staff also recommend parents keep updated with the “Here Comes the Bus” app to check their child’s bus status.