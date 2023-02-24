RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents in Wake County are demanding change after Raleigh police say a juvenile brought an AR-15 to a high school basketball game Thursday night.

“There’s a problem that a kid got into a basketball event with an AR-15… how do you do that? It’s not a handgun that he hid, it’s an AR-15,” John Rainey, a local parent, said.

Police say they got a call about a person with a gun at Millbrook Magnet High School around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday night. Soon after, a male juvenile was taken into custody after police said they brought the rifle to the game.

Police say they’re now working on a juvenile petition so that the minor can face charges, but parents say the school needs to be held accountable as well.

“You don’t blame guns… how did that kid get the gun? It’s not a matter of just get rid of guns now like people want to do, it’s the school’s responsibility to ensure the students are safe, whatever it takes,” Rainey said.

Parents CBS 17 heard from say schools should take it outside of the building and pay attention to what students are doing after hours as well.

“A lot of times, there’s been sort of a warning, there’s been something on social media,” Rainey said.

Raleigh Police say the investigation is ongoing.