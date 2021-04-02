Wake County partners with organization to help families find affordable housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You don’t have to drive far to notice the “for sale” signs and the new construction in the Triangle.

It’s a sign of what’s happening throughout Wake County.

“We are seeing a lot more people moving here because of the pandemic. We are living in a place where housing stock is not necessarily keeping up with the growth and demand for the housing need,” explained Alicia Arnold, division director of Equitable Housing and Community Development for Wake County.

“So, we want to make sure we have equitable options,” Arnold said.

That is part of the reason why the county is working with DHIC, Inc. on its Affordable Homeownership Program.

The program recently launched.

“We just want to make sure that people coming in with buying power that is different than folks coming in with less buying power are really still on even footing as much as possible,” Arnold said.

The two entities are working with families outside Raleigh and Cary who may be just out of reach when it comes to buying a home.

Would-be homeowners can apply and then get matched with a lender. If you qualify, you can get up to $20,000 in assistance.

“The program offers second mortgages to first-time home buyers as well as foreclosure prevention,” said Arnold.

DHIC considers it a pilot program, for now, hoping to expand the efforts at some point and help more people.

“It’s kind of amazing to me how the pandemic has spurred interested in homeownership,” said Lou Silvulka, a homeownership advisor with DHIC.

The goal is to help about 25 families this year.

For more information on the program, click here.