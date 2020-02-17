Wake County partners with sheriff’s office, Wildlife Commission to reopen gun range

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A partnership approved Monday by the Wake County Board of Commissioners will allow the Wake County Firearms Education and Training Center to reopen to the public on March 15.

The Board voted during a regularly scheduled meeting to allow the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to handle the public’s access to the range. The sheriff’s office will handle scheduling law enforcement training.

“I’m proud of these organizations for working closely together to find a solution in a short amount of time that truly benefits everyone,” said Board Chairman Greg Ford. “It’s pretty remarkable that the firing range will reopen to the public just 60 days after it closed.”

Under the new partnership, additional hours will be added for both the public and law enforcement.

The public can shoot from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and its law enforcement partners will have access for training 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The Wildlife Resources Commission will not charge the public to shoot but the group has the ability to implement fees to help cover costs.

“Providing access to shooting ranges that are open to the public is very important to our mission to recruit and retain hunters and recreational shooters,” said Erik Christofferson, deputy director of operations at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “By combining resources with partners such as Wake County, we’re able to provide locations to educate and teach safe firearms handling at more shooting ranges across the state than ever before.”

The new agreement is an interim step that will keep the range open for up to a year.

In the meantime, Wake County will hire a consultant to study the range and identify a long-term plan to continue operations at the range.

Late last year, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker announced his office was ending its agreement with the range’s vendor over “lack of profitability.”

The range closed to the public January 15.

