RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might soon get a phone call or an email asking what you think of Wake County.

County officials said Tuesday they’re surveying residents about their quality of live and the issues the community is facing.

The county has a contract with Probolsky Research to conduct the 60-question survey of roughly 2,000 residents either through mail, phone, email or social media.

Officials call it the first scientifically significant general survey in the county since the 1990s.

“Collecting feedback from residents across our many racial, ethnic, geographic and socioeconomic groups is important to give us a realistic understanding of public opinion countywide,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Shinica Thomas. “We strongly encourage you to participate if given the opportunity.”

Jason Horton, the county’s director of strategy, performance and innovation, says the results will be presented to the Board of Commissioners in January and will be used to develop a strategic plan for 2023 and beyond.