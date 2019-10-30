Wake County police encourage safety in light of rainy Halloween forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many people are gearing up for candy and costumes to celebrate Halloween.

Sgt. Randy Byrd with the Cary Police Department said they want both trick-or-treaters and drivers to be careful.

“The problem you will have is kids will go across the middle of the street. They go at all different angles, so that makes it really difficult for a driver and that’s where accidents happen,” said Byrd.

He said there haven’t been any bad crashes on Halloween in Cary in recent years. They want to keep it that way.

“If you can get out as early as possible, go ahead and get started hopefully before dark.”

Especially with rain in the forecast, police recommend wearing reflective material and carrying a flashlight or glow-sticks.

Celebrations can also be taken inside. Crabtree Valley Mall is hosting an indoor trick-or-treating event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“We are getting excited,” said Ken Howard, director of the North Carolina Museum of History.

The museum is hosting two indoor events for Halloween. The first is from 6 to 9 p.m. for parents and their kids 12 and under. They’re invited to trick or treat inside the museum for free.

“They’ll be able to enjoy music and a spooky photo booth. There’s going to be all kinds of activities. It’s free, so we hope we have a good turnout,” said Howard.

From 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., the museum has an event for adults with drinks, a costume contest, and more. There’s an entry fee.

They don’t want the rain to dampen anyone’s holiday plans.

“We hope everyone will come down and have a great, safe Halloween,” said Howard.

Click here for more information on the museum's events.

