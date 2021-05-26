Wake County program helps people beat the heat

RALEIGH, N.C .(WNCN)– Temperatures are starting to rise, which means many of us will turn the thermostat down to stay cool.

For some people who live in Wake County who don’t have air conditioning, it’s not that easy to beat the heat.

From mid-May through mid-September, people can help their neighbors escape the heat by donating to the Cool for Wake program.

Wake County says through a partnership with the REALTOR Foundation of Wake County, the program provides fans and air conditioners to qualifying households.

“Summers in North Carolina are hot and humid, and many in our county – still impacted by COVID-19 – may not be able to afford rising energy bills,” said Wake County Commissioner Dr. James West. “These fans or AC window units can make a world of difference by providing relief from scorching temperatures to our most vulnerable residents, but we can’t do it without generous donations from the community.”

If you would like to make a monetary donation, click here. All funds go to families in need, Wake County says.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants need to:

Meet income requirements;

Have at least one person over age 60 or 12 and under within the household; and

Not have another source of cooling for the home.

Those who meet the qualifications will receive one fan or air conditioner per household.

If you would like to request a fan or AC unit, you can do so through your social worker or reach out to Denise Kissel at (919) 212-7083 or denise.kissel@wakegov.com.

For more information, click here.